PHI Token (PHI) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One PHI Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 8% lower against the dollar. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $1,775.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00094993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00683618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.53 or 0.07312767 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io . PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

Buying and Selling PHI Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PHI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.