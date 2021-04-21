Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.88 Per Share

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.875 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Phillips 66 Partners has raised its dividend payment by 45.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phillips 66 Partners has a payout ratio of 96.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.45.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

