Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0238 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 90.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $660.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,333.41 or 1.00051723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012315 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.40 or 0.00561255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.11 or 0.00381724 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $462.86 or 0.00836918 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00151382 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004343 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,522,775 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

