PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Capitalization Hits $15.84 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and $2.47 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00094613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.10 or 0.00681237 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.23 or 0.07013532 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,660,270 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

