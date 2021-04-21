PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.94 Million

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $21,073.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $5.79 or 0.00010774 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.10 or 0.00275750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $553.24 or 0.01030106 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00024283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00656249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,431.08 or 0.99486588 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PieDAO DEFI++

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

