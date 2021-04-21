PieDAO DOUGH v2 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.25 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00003179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

