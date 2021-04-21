Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $19.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

