Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.86-1.96 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.86-$1.96 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PDM opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

