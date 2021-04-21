Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts expect Pilgrim’s Pride to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

