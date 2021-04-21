Pillar (PLR) Market Cap Tops $14.60 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $14.60 million and $155,455.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00067455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.79 or 0.00656773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,002.91 or 0.07430927 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

