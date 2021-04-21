Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 6,106 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $153.28.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.