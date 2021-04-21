Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 115.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth increased its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 63,346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.32. The company has a market cap of $331.81 billion, a PE ratio of -114.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.