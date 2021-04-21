Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 196,231 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 196,231 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $213.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

