Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 31,687 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1,275.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after acquiring an additional 80,271 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day moving average is $162.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $184.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

