Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 16.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $539,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $339.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

