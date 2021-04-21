Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

