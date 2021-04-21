Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 76,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 40,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $284.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.77 and its 200-day moving average is $277.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.41 and a 1-year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.