Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $143.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

