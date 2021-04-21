Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.