Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 127.8% during the first quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 48,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $336.41 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $203.63 and a 1 year high of $342.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

