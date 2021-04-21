Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 6,062 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

Shares of JPM opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $82.40 and a one year high of $161.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average of $130.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

