Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,211,000 after buying an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.13 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.05.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

