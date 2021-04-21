Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 15,319 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,319 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

NYSE:AMT opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

