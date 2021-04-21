Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 20,558 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

