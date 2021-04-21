Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,575 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average is $155.38. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

