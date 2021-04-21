Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 3,725 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of National HealthCare worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National HealthCare by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $55.88 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.19.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $259.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.