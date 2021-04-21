Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 48,103 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,103 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in The Clorox by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE:CLX opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.29.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.