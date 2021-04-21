Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after acquiring an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

MA opened at $376.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $374.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,645,582.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.