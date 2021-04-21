Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PNFP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.57. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

