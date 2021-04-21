Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Declares $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,046. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $740.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.70 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

