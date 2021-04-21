Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BK. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

NYSE BK opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $99,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

