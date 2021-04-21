Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis bought 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $48,140.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. Corporate insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

