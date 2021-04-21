Piper Sandler Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.45.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,303.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,495,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.