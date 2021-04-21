Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Billion

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 47.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $6.40 or 0.00011798 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $19.00 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 224.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

