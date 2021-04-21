PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0995 on Top Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $13,155.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,233,120 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

