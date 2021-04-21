Pivotal Research Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $720.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $720.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.64.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $549.57 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $393.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $243.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,099,507,000 after buying an additional 1,777,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 30,143,430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,277,562,000 after buying an additional 249,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after purchasing an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,511,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,377,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.