PIVX Price Hits $1.70 on Major Exchanges (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00003073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market capitalization of $110.49 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

