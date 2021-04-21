PIXEL Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,025.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $42.76 million and $2,025.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,384.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $925.83 or 0.01702369 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00553050 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00059351 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004480 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.