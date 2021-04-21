Pizza (PIZZA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5,001.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Pizza has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $5,001.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00245221 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000959 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

