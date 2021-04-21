Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $71.34

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $71.34 and traded as high as $77.65. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 43,524 shares traded.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUKOY. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pjsc Lukoil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

