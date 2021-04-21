Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,078 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $133.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.36 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

