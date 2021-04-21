PlayFuel 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.81 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. PlayFuel has a market cap of $6.55 million and $5.81 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00067374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00020546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00094290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.85 or 0.00663491 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00048394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.88 or 0.07317853 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.