Playgroundz (IOG) Market Cap Tops $2.80 Million

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $1,066.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00062313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.89 or 0.00277238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.85 or 0.01037444 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.96 or 0.00650297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,317.27 or 0.99658817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

