Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLXS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,763 shares of company stock worth $1,823,824 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus stock opened at $90.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

