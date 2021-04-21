Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,671 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 31,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,930.88.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,334.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,157.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,191.76.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

