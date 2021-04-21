Polis Market Cap Tops $3.15 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Polis has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $1,782.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00247066 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000929 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

