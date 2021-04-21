Polis (POLIS) Hits Market Cap of $3.05 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $3.05 million and $5,095.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00251557 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000968 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009316 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

