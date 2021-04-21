Polkadex Achieves Market Cap of $38.79 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Polkadex has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $38.79 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $19.75 or 0.00035812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00064279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00276754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.70 or 0.01012864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00024511 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.35 or 0.00667780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,101.39 or 0.99893466 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

