Polkamarkets Market Capitalization Hits $32.98 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $32.98 million and approximately $689,855.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00066934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00020730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $348.40 or 0.00634314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.