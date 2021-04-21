Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $2,286.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $289.85 or 0.00533293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00067981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00094911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.67 or 0.00661764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,437.15 or 0.08163918 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049756 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,232 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.